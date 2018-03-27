Police: Suspect arrested for shooting, killing trumpeter swan in Sunriver last Thanksgiving

Chuck, a trumpeter swan, was shot and killed in Sunriver last November. (Photo provided by Oregon State Police)

A suspect has been caught in connection with a trumpeter swan that was shot and killed in Sunriver last Thanksgiving, according to police.

Chuck, the 11-year-old swan, was found injured just north of Gannet Lane near Lake Aspen on Nov. 23, 2017.

The swan was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, but had to be euthanized due to the severity of the injuries.

Chuck had lived on Lake Aspen since 2013, when the male swan and a female swan were placed there as part of a breeding program to reintroduce trumpeter swans to the area.

Swans are a protected species, officials said, and it is illegal to hunt them in Oregon.

Based on the investigation, the suspect was identified as 23-year-old Jordan A. Dupuis of Bend.

The Sunriver Police Department reported Dupuis was arrested Tuesday on the charge of unlawfully taking of prohibited species, which is a Class A misdemeanor. He was subsequently cited to appear in court April 18.

No other arrests are pending in the case, according to police.

OSP Fish & Wildlife Trooper Ring arrested Jordan Dupuis of Bend for the unlawful killing of "Chuck" the 11-year-old trumpeter swan near the Sunriver Nature Center following an anonymous tip.

Thanks to #PublicAssistance & #AgencyPartners @SunriverPD pic.twitter.com/bkTQkEq40R — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) March 27, 2018

“The Sunriver Police Department appreciates all of the information and assistance provided to the department following this incident. We had a tremendous outpouring of support from our community, support organizations and other law enforcement agencies to help solve this crime,” according to a statement from the Sunriver Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.