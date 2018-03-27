Gov. Brown signs executive order, bills on addiction

Following an earlier promise, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed two bills and an order setting new deadlines for a state drug policy commission dogged by staffing and other issues.

The order, which Brown signed Tuesday in Portland, declares addiction to be a public health crisis in the state and sets a timeline for the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission to deliver a plan to combat the problem. Brown had announced the order, which includes several intermediary deadlines and a 2020 due date, in February.

The move is the latest in a long effort to address substance abuse through the commission, which has struggled with staffing issues and cancelled meetings.

Two bills, also signed Tuesday, cover similar ground and require studying barriers to addiction treatment.

