83 horses rescued due to neglect from home in Central Oregon

83 horses were taken from a home in Central Oregon due to possible neglect, according to deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. after reports of a horse with an eye injury and hoof neglect.

The horse owners were contacted and deputies determined there were a large number of horses on the property that were suffering from mild to severe neglect, according to officials.

On Sunday, deputies along with the Pet Evacuation Team (PET) and Mustangs to the Rescue began to remove and transport 83 horses to the Sheriff's Office Rescue Ranch in Bend.

Two other horses on the property were euthanized by the owner before they were removed due to their overall condition, according to deputies.

With the help of PET and Mustangs to the Rescue, deputies said 33 volunteers and 15 horse trailers were available to help on short notice.

"Our first priority was to get the horses off the property and to our rescue ranch so we can assess them and get the care that they need,” Sheriff L. Shane Nelson said. “Our office will investigate this case fully to determine the facts and plan the next steps for the horses as we go forward. We have had large seizures like this in the past and are always impressed with the overwhelming support that we get in donations to help care for these animals."

Deputies said charges have not been filed at this time and that this is an active investigation.

You can visit the link here to help support the care of the rescued horses.

