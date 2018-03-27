83 horses rescued due to neglect from home in Central Oregon

Investigators said the driver drove a 2003 GMC into a large dirt turnout on the west side of SR-1 in the Juan Creek area and then, for unknown reasons, drove directly off a large cliff.More >
Investigators said the driver drove a 2003 GMC into a large dirt turnout on the west side of SR-1 in the Juan Creek area and then, for unknown reasons, drove directly off a large cliff.More >
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
As a woman faces one count of murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, Norman Terrill Sr., family members of the Sandy man continue to cope with their sudden loss.More >
As a woman faces one count of murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, Norman Terrill Sr., family members of the Sandy man continue to cope with their sudden loss.More >
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >
Downtown Oregon City has won a Great American Main Street Award for 2018.More >
Downtown Oregon City has won a Great American Main Street Award for 2018.More >
Thousands of people in southeast Portland were in the dark for a couple hours Tuesday morning due to power outages.More >
Thousands of people in southeast Portland were in the dark for a couple hours Tuesday morning due to power outages.More >
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >
He was wrongly convicted of the 1994 rape and murder of a Chicago woman and sentenced to life in prison without parole.More >
He was wrongly convicted of the 1994 rape and murder of a Chicago woman and sentenced to life in prison without parole.More >
Sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure that would ban assault weapons sales in Oregon just delivered more than 3,400 signatures to Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Monday.More >
Sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure that would ban assault weapons sales in Oregon just delivered more than 3,400 signatures to Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Monday.More >