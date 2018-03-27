Heaps of snow greet spring breakers in Oregon Cascades

It has been a bit of wet spring break so far across western Oregon, but things are expected to turn around soon with sunshine and 60 degree temps in the forecast.

In the Cascades, snow has piled up, and skiers and snowboarders are seeing some of the deepest snow depths they’ve seen all season.

Timberline is reporting 154 inches of snow at the lodge, just over a foot more than their historical average for this time of year of 140 inches. Mt. Hood Meadows is reporting a 106-inch base, and Ski Bowl has anywhere from 43 inches to 59 inches.

In the central Cascades, Hoodoo Ski area was reporting a 78-inch base Tuesday.

“So far so good, kind of relaxing and spending time with your kid. It is always fun,” said David Margolis, from Portland.

Margolis and his son were up at Timberline on Tuesday, one of many trips they have planned up to Mt. Hood during Spring Break.

“Probably Thursday we are coming back up. Hopefully, the snow will get better for us,” Margolis said.

Rochelle Jacks and her daughter Lilly were also skiing up at Timberline on Tuesday. They are visiting from California and traveled to Mt. Hood for a spring break adventure.

“Today has probably been the roughest. The wind, we don’t mind the snow, it is the wind that makes it tough but otherwise it has been wonderful. The powder yesterday was just great,” Jacks said.

With sunshine and clearer skies expected in the coming days, Oregon ski areas expect to be busy with visitors and many people just passing through.

