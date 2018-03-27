Beaverton man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting woman, attempting to kidnap teen

Robert Friesen during prior court appearance on left, most recent jail booking photo on right. (KPTV)

A man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Aloha and attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in Beaverton.

Robert Friesen, 28, was arrested in September 2017. Investigators said a 16-year-old girl reported being grabbed by an unknown man in June 2017 as she was walking on the 5700 block of Southwest Erickson Avenue.

The victim said the man threatened to kill her with a knife and moved her toward a car. The girl screamed and the man let her go, before he ran to the car and drove away.

Detectives had been investigating three other similar incidents in the area and license plate information for a car in one of those cases was tracked to Friesen.

Friesen told an officer he was in the area “Pokémon hunting” at the time of the alleged attempted kidnapping and he then drove to his grandmother’s house to move a mattress to his new home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states an officer looked at Friesen’s Pokemon app and confirmed he had not “captured Pokemon” on the day in question, but his phone data showed he was in the area during the timeline described by the victim, and he did not go to his grandmother’s home until nearly two hours later.

Friesen pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted kidnapping in that case March 22. Police said he also pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful sexual penetration for an attack against a 25-year-old woman on the 5000 block of Southwest 173rd Avenue in Aloha that occurred in May 2017.

Evidence collected during the attempted kidnapping investigation connected Friesen to the sexual assault, according to police.

Friesen was sentenced to 100 months in prison for the sexual assault and 34 months in prison on the attempted kidnapping charge. He will then serve 20 years of post-prison supervision and he must register as a sex offender.

