Wanted: Vandals break into Sandy food cart, cook meal, then trash the place

Reporter Johnathan Hendricks
Image: Gyro Grill in Sandy Image: Gyro Grill in Sandy
SANDY, OR (KPTV/AP) -

Vandals in Sandy broke into a food cart, cooked a meal and then left the placed trashed.

Owner of the Gyro Grill, Ramia Wright, told FOX 12 the vandals took a knife to several soda cans and other items inside the cart over the weekend.

“Those vandals left quite the mess at the Gyro Grill here in Sandy,” Wright said. “They also possibly got away with a small blender and an open sign.”

She said the thieves didn’t take any money but left some change on the counter.

The cart was closed on Monday to clean up the mess and it reopened Tuesday morning.

Wright doesn't plan on dwelling on the loss too much. 

“It’s a cost I wasn’t planning on, but it will be OK. You know the people in Sandy are awesome and you know you saw they are all wanting to help and support me so it is going to be fine, I’m not worried,” Wright said.

If you have any information about the break-in and vandalism contact Sandy Police.

