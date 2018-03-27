Police: Driver crashes into telephone pole after drive-by shooting in NE Portland

Portland police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the Sabin neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and Failing Street at 3:27 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they learned the victim was in his vehicle when someone drove by and fired multiple shots at him, striking his vehicle. The suspect fled the scene and the victim crashed into a telephone pole. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was in a dark-colored SUV that was last seen driving eastbound on Failing Street. A description of the suspect is not available at this time.

Police said the Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

