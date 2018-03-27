Vandal causes thousands of dollars in damage at Vancouver coffee shop

A Vancouver coffee shop was the target of a vandal who left behind tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

"It looks like all the damage was done by a left-handed person with an ax," Jamie Erdman said.

Erdman owns Thatcher’s Coffee on Grand Boulevard. Vancouver police confirmed they launched an investigation after the business was hit sometime in the early morning hours or late Sunday evening.

"Our baker delivering pastries found the damage,” Erdman said.

According to Erdman, it appears the vandal broke the glass of a rear window to get inside the shop before going on a smashing spree - chopping at a customized wooden table, swinging at stone countertops and a pastry case, and completely destroying their expensive espresso machine.

"It's about the price of an economy car,” Erdman explained.

Thatcher’s was forced to close on Monday as employees cleaned up the damage left behind, but reopened Tuesday after loyal patrons volunteered to help them put pieces back together.

"We had customers grabbing their own tools and lending their time,” Erdman said. "You can always replace things, and I've been overwhelmed by people's generosity."

Another local coffee shop has loaned Thatcher’s a different espresso machine in order to stay open for business, Erdman said.

As of late Tuesday, police had not yet made any arrests in connection to the vandalism.

Erdman said she thinks she may have an idea who is responsible - but she’s only sharing that information with police, for now.

"I don't suspect any current employees or past employees by any means,” she explained.

Erdman has reached out to neighboring businesses to see if they have any available surveillance footage. She’s also working with the shop’s insurance company to see how much of the damage is covered.

