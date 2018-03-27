Body of missing 76-year-old Portland woman recovered on banks of Willamette River

The body of a missing 76-year-old Portland woman was recovered from the banks of the Willamette River on Friday.

Police asked for the public’s help this week finding Wenzhen Chen. She left her downtown Portland home at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Chen made comments to her family that led them to believe she might be in crisis.

Family members told officers Chen was physically healthy and walked up to 10 miles a day, but she had recently started suffering from memory loss.

Police said a body recovered near the river Friday was identified as Chen. Police did not immediately release other details about where her body was found.

Chen’s cause of death is under investigation, but detectives said there are not currently any signs of foul play.

