Portland police searching for missing 76-year-old woman

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 76-year-old Portland woman who has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

Wenzhen Chen left her home in downtown Portland around 8 a.m. after making statements that caused her family to believe she may be in crisis, according to police.

Police said Chen is an active walker and usually walks up to 10 miles a day. She recently began suffering from memory loss, according to police.

Chen is described as a Chinese woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds, and speaks primarily Mandarin Chinese.

Anyone with information on Chen's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or heidi.helwig@portlandoregon.gov.

