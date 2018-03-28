Police searching for driver accused of crashing stolen car into parked SUV

Portland police are searching for a driver accused of crashing a stolen car into another driver's parked SUV.

Jeremy Hanson, who lives near Southeast 174th Avenue and Alder Street, never expected to come home to a wrecked SUV.

“I actually got a call probably about 9 O’clock this morning from my uncle,” said Hanson. “He had told me that somebody had hit my truck.”

Witnesses told Hanson three people in a black car are behind the damage. They also think they were teenagers.

“They had come from the light up there, came around the corner, and loss control around the curb,” explained Hanson.

Neighbors said the occupants all took off after the crash, but they were able to snap photos of the occupants. One picture shows two people running away. Another shows who neighbors say was the driver, and also the person police say they’re looking for.

“Well honestly, I’m hoping they catch the kid,” said Hanson.

On top of it all, it’s believed the black car that crashed into Hanson’s was a stolen one.

“It was really just shock,” said Hanson.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Portland police.

