New homeless shelter proposed for Lents neighborhood

A new shelter has been proposed in southeast Portland to help ease the homeless crisis.

The proposal is to build a shelter at Southeast 92nd and Tolman Street in the Lents neighborhood.

The shelter would house 26 families and would be run by the nonprofit, Portland Homeless Family Solutions, who already operate a small shelter in the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

The nonprofit told FOX 12 the shelter is needed to help keep families together.

"These are families with kids. Moms, dads and children that are experiencing homeless. So they come to our program to receive shelter and to be able to move back in to permanent housing," said Brandi Tuck with Portland Homeless Family Solutions.

The new shelter comes as plans for another shelter on Southeast Foster Road is being met with criticism.

Several neighbors around Southeast Foster Road are questioning the city's decision to build in that area, with one of them suing the city for more transparency.

A spokeswoman for Multnomah County told FOX 12 the new shelter proposed for the Lents neighborhood is different, because it will not be operated by the city of county.

