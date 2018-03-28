Police investigate shots fired in N. Portland

The sound of gunfire was heard early Wednesday morning in north Portland, marking the fourth shooting in one shift for Portland gang enforcement officers.

Police responded to the 5200 block of North Willis Boulevard just after 3 a.m.

At least 12 shots were fired in the area, and eight hit one home.

The gunfire was the fourth shooting officers with the Portland Police Bureau's gang enforcement team had responded to in 12 hours.

No injuries have been reported in these shootings.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.