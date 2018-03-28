Identities of West Linn women killed in California cliff crash released

The two West Linn women who died in a crash off a cliff in California Monday have been identified.

California High Patrol reported 39-year-old Sarah Hart and Jennifer Hart, also 39, were the two adults killed in the crash on the west side of SR-1 near Mendocino. Three children in the car also died.

Investigators said Sarah Hart drove a 2003 GMC into a large dirt turnout and then, for unknown reasons, drove directly off a large cliff.

The car overturned onto its roof and landed on a boulder on the beach.

The three children were thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

The children have not been identified.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in this crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

