Dogs let out during Salem dog boarding facility break-in, one dog still missing

Someone broke into a dog boarding facility in Salem early Wednesday morning, opening every dog kennel and crate and letting the animals loose.

The Dog Bark, located at 1290 Hoyt Street Southeast, reported it was broken into between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. and every dog who was staying overnight was let out.

The facility said its employees, with help from Salem police, found nearly all of the dogs who were let loose. Police said officers helped track and round up the dogs until 4:30 a.m.

A total of 29 dogs were boarded at The Dog Bark Tuesday night. As of as of 11:30 a.m., one dog was still missing: Kalua. Sonny the dog, who was missing several hours, was found late morning.

Sonny's owner, Evelyn Samojluk Fowler, told FOX 12 she and her husband are heartbroken when he was missing and relieved when he was located.

She was in Tacoma when Sonny was let out of The Dog Bark and is now on her way to Salem to reunite with him.

Salem police are investigating the break-in and do not currently have any suspect information. Anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact the Salem Police Tips line at 503-588-8477.

The Dog Bark is asking anyone who sees Kalua to call 503-883-1452.

