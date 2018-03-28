Dogs let out during Salem dog boarding facility break-in, two dogs missing

Someone broke into a dog boarding facility in Salem early Wednesday morning, opening every dog kennel and crate. Now, two dogs who were boarded are missing and a search for them is underway.

The Dog Bark, located at 1290 Hoyt Street Southeast, reported it was broken into between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. and every dog who was staying overnight was let out.

The facility said its employees, with help from Salem police, found nearly all of the dogs who were let loose. Police said officers helped track and round up the dogs between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

But of the 29 dogs boarded at The Dog Bark Tuesday night, two remain missing as of 9:30 a.m.: Kalua and Sonny.

FOX 12 reached out to Sonny's owner, Evelyn Samojluk Fowler, who said she and her husband are heartbroken.

She told FOX 12 that they are from out of state and Sonny is an amazing dog, who she last saw on The Dog Bark's Dog Cam at 12:45 a.m.

Salem police are investigating the break-in and do not currently have any suspect information. The Dog Bark is asking anyone who sees Kalua and Sonny to call 503-883-1452.

