Award-winning author Willy Vlautin talks to MORE’s Stephanie Kra - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Award-winning author Willy Vlautin talks to MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich at Powell's

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Award-winning Author Willy Vlautin at Powell's

"Don't Skip Out on Me" is Willy Vlautin's fifth novel, and it's getting rave reviews from critics.  Willy's 2010 novel "Lean on Pete" is now a movie that will hit theaters in Portland on April 13th.  

Willy will be at Powell's to discuss "Don't Skip Out on Me" on Tuesday, April 3rd at 7 pm.

The new book comes with a soundtrack by Willy's band Richmond Fontaine.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.