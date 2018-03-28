Award-winning author Willy Vlautin talks to MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich at Powell's

Award-winning Author Willy Vlautin at Powell's

"Don't Skip Out on Me" is Willy Vlautin's fifth novel, and it's getting rave reviews from critics. Willy's 2010 novel "Lean on Pete" is now a movie that will hit theaters in Portland on April 13th.

Willy will be at Powell's to discuss "Don't Skip Out on Me" on Tuesday, April 3rd at 7 pm.

The new book comes with a soundtrack by Willy's band Richmond Fontaine.

