Missing King City man found safe near Government Camp

Oregon State Police said a King City man who was reported missing on Wednesday was found near Government Camp.

Police said Elliot Klearman left a Beaverton area hospital around 3:00 a.m on Wednesday in a silver Toyota Yaris and was supposed to return to his home in King City.

Police said he never arrived at home and has made two phone calls to his wife since he left indicating he was lost. Klearman gets easily confused and takes daily medication.

Just before 6:30 p.m., OSP said Klearman was stopped by a trooper near Government Camp. He was evaluated by medical personnel.

OSP said a King City officer is on his way to take Klearman home.

