Police searching for missing man from King City, last seen in Beaverton

The King City Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a missing man on Wednesday.

Elliot Klearman left a Beaverton area hospital around 3:00 a.m on Wednesday in a silver Toyota Yaris and was supposed to return to his home in King City, according to officers.

Police said he never arrived at home and has made two phone calls to his wife since he left indicating he is lost.

Police said Klearman gets easily confused and takes daily medication.

Klearman has made calls from businesses in both Beaverton and the southeast Portland area, according to police.

Police described Klearman as 5 feet 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing rimless glasses, a blue coat, blue jeans and is described by his wife as “frail”

The public is asked to call 911 with any information on Klearman's whereabouts.

