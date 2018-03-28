Police investigating shooting in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting in NE Portland

Portland police are investigating a shooting that took place in northeast on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Halsey Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that occupants of two different cars may have been shooting at each other. Both cars  then drove out of the area.

No gunshot victim was found at the scene or at an area hospital, according to police.

However, police said evidence of a shooting was located resulting in Northeast Halsey Street between 122nd and 126th being closed.

The Gang Enforcement Team also responded to the scene and will be conducting the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

