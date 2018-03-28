Southern Oregon homeowner shoots burglary suspect in leg

A southern Oregon homeowner is not expected to face charges after shooting a burglary suspect attempting to break into his home.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to the Cave Junction home around 4 a.m. Wednesday and say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Kristopher Nelson, was lying in the homeowner’s yard when police were called.

Police say the homeowner fired a warning shot before shooting Nelson in the leg.

Nelson was treated for his injuries at a nearby medical center. Police are investigating and say charges against Nelson are pending.

The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

