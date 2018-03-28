Thieves steal Salem man's car with custom National Guard uniform inside

A Salem man is hoping someone has seen his car that was stolen from an apartment complex with his tools and his National Guard uniform and boots inside.

Suleika Manzo says her boyfriend's Honda Prelude was hot-wired and taken sometime Sunday night. It all happened at a complex off Glenn Creek Road Northwest.

Manzo says the incident was caught on a security camera and shows a group of people park around the corner. One of the men runs toward the car, gets in then takes off.

Manzo says the thieves not only got away with her boyfriend's daily driver to work, but also a custom uniform for the National Guard. She says her boyfriend is 6 feet 11 inches tall and wears size 18 boots, not something that can be replaced easily.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Salem police.

