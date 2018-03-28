Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Renner's Grill in SW Portland

Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire that started at Renner's Grill in southwest Portland Wednesday evening.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the fire, located at 7819 Southwest Capitol Highway, just after 7 p.m.

PF&R said Multnomah Village is shut down by fire apparatuses at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters are chasing a tenacious roof fire at Renner's Grill pic.twitter.com/f61WjGW2MQ — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 29, 2018

Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

