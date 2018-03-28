Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Renner's Grill in SW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Renner's Grill in SW Portland

Photo: Portland Fire & Rescue Photo: Portland Fire & Rescue
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire that started at Renner's Grill in southwest Portland Wednesday evening.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the fire, located at 7819 Southwest Capitol Highway, just after 7 p.m.

PF&R said Multnomah Village is shut down by fire apparatuses at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the fire.

Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

