Blazers fall to Memphis Grizzlies 108-103

MarShon Brooks scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter in his first game with Memphis, helping the lowly Grizzlies beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-103 on Wednesday night.

Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts in the final period in his first NBA appearance since April 16, 2014, with the Lakers. He signed a 10-day contract with Memphis on Tuesday.

Dillon Brooks had 18 points for the Grizzlies (21-54), who earned their second straight win.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 42 points and Wade Baldwin IV added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Baldwin scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter as Portland (46-29) stretched its lead to seven points on several occasions.

But MarShon Brooks stepped up down the stretch and Portland struggled at the free-throw line in the final minutes.

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who had 41 points in Tuesday's win over New Orleans, was not with the team after the birth of his son.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Played their third game in four days. ... Shabazz Napier started his eighth game of the season in Lillard's spot. ... Portland had won seven in a row on the road. ... The Blazers have scored at least 100 points in 18 straight games.

Grizzlies: Had not won consecutive games since a three-game winning streak from Jan. 15-19. ... Jarell Martin had 14 rebounds. Chandler Parsons scored 15 points.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday

Grizzlies: Play the Jazz in Utah on Friday.

