Police: One person injured, one person detained after stabbing under Morrison Bridge

One person was taken to the hospital and another person was detained Wednesday night after a stabbing under the Morrison Bridge.

Portland police said officers responded to the report of a disturbance on Southeast Water Avenue at 7:46 p.m.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the other person involved in the stabbing was found in the area and detained as part of the ongoing investigation. That person also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Assault detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

