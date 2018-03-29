Driver taken to hospital after collision involving MAX train in N. Portland

A driver was taken to the hospital after a collision involving a MAX train in north Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the collision near North Interstate Avenue and Alberta Street at around 8:20 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle sustained injuries that are non-life-threatening and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The MAX Yellow Line was disrupted due to the collision and shuttle buses were serving stations between Interstate/Rose Quarter and the Expo Center.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

