Bicyclist recovering in hospital after hit-and-run crash in N. Portland

A bicyclist survived after getting hit by a truck in north Portland but the driver in the case took off and still hasn't been caught.

The victim, Noble McCafferty, remains in the hospital with scrapes on his face and wrist, as well as broken bones in one of his legs and an injured lower back.

McCafferty says he's not mad at who ever is responsible, he just hopes the suspect will turn themselves in.

"I haven't experienced that yet, and I don't think I will. I know it was the way I was raised, but I just don't feel it. It can only do wrong to think that way," said McCafferty.

McCafferty has been in the hospital since early Sunday morning.

Late Saturday, he spent the night hanging out with friends before bicycling home in north Portland. He doesn't recall seeing any vehicles in the street when, just after midnight, he was hit.

McCafferty is thankful two women saw what happened and called 9-1-1.

He has since undergone one surgery and is set to have another on Thursday.

McCafferty is grateful he survived the crash, especially because he wasn't wearing a helmet that night. Now, he has a message to other cyclists.

"For anyone that does bike, especially at night, to not ever take that risk. I did," he said. "I've been given a free pass, and every nurse and every doctor I've talked to has said the same thing."

Portland police say they have not found the driver or the truck that hit McCafferty on North Willamette Boulevard near North Buchanan Avenue.

Investigators say the truck they're looking for is silver, lifter higher than normal, and was last seen going eastbound on North Willamette Boulevard.

McCafferty's family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money to pay for medical expenses. Anyone who would like to help can visit www.gofundme.com/noble039s-hit-and-run-fund.

