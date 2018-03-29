Community forum on mental health and public safety held in SE Portland

The Mayor's office hosted a community forum on mental health and public safety in southeast Portland Wednesday night.

Mayor Ted Wheeler recently launched a program aimed at improving public safety and police accountability.

The program is called the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing (PCCEP), and Wednesday's meeting was the second one they have held.

The focus of the meeting was to improve ways Portland police interact with people who may be experiencing mental health issues.

FOX 12 spoke with several people who said they felt that the meeting was a good way to get their concerns about the housing crisis and mental health issues heard.

But they still want more to be done to keep their neighborhoods safe.

"I understand that we need to fix these problems and they're going to take a long time, but in the meantime, can you help all the rest of us out who are suffering through all of this?" said TJ Browning, Chair of Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association Safety Committee.

Another community meeting will be held on April 25.

