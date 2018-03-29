Deputies: Puppy stolen from Vancouver home

An almost 5-month-old Black Lab was stolen from a Vancouver home two weeks ago, and deputies are asking for the public’s help in returning him to his family.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday that Carlos the puppy was stolen from his family’s home on March 13 in the area of Northeast 164th Avenue and Northeast 28th Street.

During the burglary, Carlos was taken along with computers and other household items.

Carlos has a white discoloration above and below his left eye and is registered with the American Kennel Club.

His owner bought Carlos as a furry friend for the family's children.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Carlos’ whereabouts or the burglary to contact Deputy Greg Agar at Greg.Agar@clark.wa.gov and reference Clark County Case #18-2386.

The sheriff's office has not released any suspect information.

