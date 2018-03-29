Mt. Hood Community College hosts sport league that combines hockey and swimming

From the pool deck, underwater hockey is a mess of flippers, snorkels and lots of splashing, but under the water it's as organized as any sports match.

"The best way to see it is actually in the water, on the surface it just looks like a shark feeding frenzy," explains player Laclan P., "But when you're in the water you put on the mask you can actually see what's happening."

It does look a bit like the set of a low-budget horror film with people walking around in masks, sticks and hard-plastic gloves. Dawning a mask, the play becomes clear, get the puck into the opposite team's metal goal. Of course the puck and the goal are on the bottom of the pool, so players need to switch out to come up for air.

Team member Brianna Medearis says, "There can only be a certain amount of people on the bottom at a time, because you have to breathe at some point, so you cycle."

"You can't talk to your teammates as you're playing," explains tournament coordinator Kevin Morikawa, "to develop good chemistry, you have to play with your team pretty regularly."

The league meets every Tuesday night at Mt. Hood Community College. Anyone who would like to try the sport out are invited and their first three practices with the league are free.

