Blazers' Damian Lillard announces birth of son on Instagram

There's a new member of the Portland Trail Blazers: the son of Damian Lillard.

Lillard announced the birth of his son, his first child, Thursday morning on Instagram.

A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Mar 29, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

Lillard missed playing Wednesday night again the Memphis Grizzlies to go home for the birth.

The Blazers lost against the Grizzlies 103 to 108.

According to the team, paternity leave is "an available benefit for all Trail Blazers employees, if they choose to exercise it."

It is unclear how much time Lillard will take off to be with his son.

