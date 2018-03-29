Blazers' Damian Lillard announces birth of son on Instagram - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers' Damian Lillard announces birth of son on Instagram

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV file image) (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

There's a new member of the Portland Trail Blazers: the son of Damian Lillard. 

Lillard announced the birth of his son, his first child, Thursday morning on Instagram. 

Lillard missed playing Wednesday night again the Memphis Grizzlies to go home for the birth. 

The Blazers lost against the Grizzlies 103 to 108. 

According to the team, paternity leave is "an available benefit for all Trail Blazers employees, if they choose to exercise it."

It is unclear how much time Lillard will take off to be with his son. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.