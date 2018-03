The new Portland-made web series, “Happy Hour History,” explains the history and the makings of classic cocktails: https://happyhourhistory.com/

Check out Karlee Flores’ Instagram account, Olive & Artisan: https://www.instagram.com/oliveandartisan/

Recipe for Olive & Artisan’s “Beet Pickled Deviled Eggs With Caramelized Shallots: https://www.oliveandartisan.com/beet-pickled-deviled-eggs-with-caramelized-shallots/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.