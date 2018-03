Actor John Corbett is known for his roles in rom-coms, but he tells MORE he tends to like dramas better, like his latest movie, “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.” John and his co-star, David A.R. White talked to Molly Riehl about their new film, Portland and John’s new facial hair

