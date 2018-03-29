Award-winning bartender gives MORE a lesson on the “Bees Knees”

Are you a fan of history? What about a good cocktail? Then there’s a new show in Portland just for you. It’s called “Happy Hour History” – and it combines the best of both boozy and bookish worlds. MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with the show’s creator and host, David S. Mayne about the series, and then got a lesson in making the classic cocktail, the “Bees Knees,” from local, award-winning bartender, Nathan Gerdes.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.