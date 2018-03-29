Police investigating crash involving ambulance hit by car in Dallas

Dallas police are investigating a crash that involved a car and a Dallas Fire and EMS ambulance on Thursday.

Around 7:30 a.m., an ambulance was responding to a medical alarm incident when it collided with another car at the intersection of Southeast La Creole Drive and Southeast Academy.

Crews said there were minor injuries, but a few of the people involved were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

According to crews, the incident the ambulance was responding to was considered a non-emergency.

The collision is currently under investigation by Dallas police.

