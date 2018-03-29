Local egg hunts planned over Easter Weekend

Kids take off in search of candy eggs during the Oregon Zoo’s annual spring celebration, Rabbit Romp. This year’s event takes place March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.

One sign of springtime is when colorful eggs are hidden away for those young and young at heart to find. Here are some local egg hunts planned for Easter weekend.

Saturday:

The Oregon Zoo is celebrating spring with its annual Rabbit Romp event series, which does include egg hunts but also features rabbits to pet and other activities. Rabbit Romp is free with a zoo ticket. It is Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District is holding several different egg hunts for different age groups from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the THPRD Cedar Hills Recreation Center. Pre-registration is required for these hunts.

From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Esther Short Park in Vancouver is holding its 6th annual egg hunt, complete with balloon animals, face painting and bouncy houses.

The lawn at Wilsonville Memorial Park will have 10,000 eggs spread across it waiting to be found. The hunt is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Egg hunts are also planned in Oregon wine country: Dundee Billick Park and Jaquith Park Ballfield are both holding egg expeditions from 10 a.m. to noon.

An egg hunt that “rocks” is happening in Hillsboro. The Rice NW Museum of Rocks and Minerals has a mission for hunters: find four eggs that are different colors and turn them in for prizes between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. For this event, tickets, which admission to the museum galleries are $6 for everyone ages 5 and up, and must be purchased in advance online.

More than 2,000 eggs will be hidden at the Happy Valley Station Food Carts. The hunt starts at 10:30 a.m.

The Alpenrose Dairy Easter Egg Hunt is back for its 56th year in Portland. The hunt begins at 10:30 a.m.

More than 12,000 candy and prize filled eggs will be spread out over three egg hunts at Portland’s King School Park. The hunts go from 11 a.m. to noon.

Instead of balls on the green, the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn will have eggs. The hunting runs 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday:

With its Easter brunch, the Camas Meadows Golf Club is holding egg hunts for diners at 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

The Tiki Putt in Gresham has $10,000 in prizes and three golden eggs with $100 gift certificates in each one for its hunts. Tickets are $5 per child and the event is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

An “Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza” is planned at Pix Pâtisserie in Portland. The hunt will have 50 eggs, each containing a golden ticket for up to $50 in Pix Treats. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

