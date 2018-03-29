Customers flee as flames burn through Seaside laundromat - KPTV - FOX 12

Customers flee as flames burn through Seaside laundromat

Customers and nearby residents fled as a Seaside laundromat went up in flames Wednesday night.

Seaside Fire & Rescue crews rushed to the 1200 block of South Roosevelt Drive just after 8:30 p.m. as smoke spread from The Laundry Mat and into adjacent businesses, including Kiosco Mexicano and Coast Hardware.

Residents at a 26-unit apartment complex immediately behind the laundromat were evacuated and kept from their units for more than an hour, fire officials say.

No one was hurt.

Crews from throughout the county, including Cannon Beach, Gearhart, Hamley, Lewis & Clark and Warrenton, were conducting drills in the area and were able to assist Seaside Fire & Rescue crews, Jon Rahl with the City of Seaside says. 

The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

Firefighters are still tallying potential damages and say updates will be released as they become available.

