Police: Astoria robber swipes cash, found at nearby hotel

Police cuffed a 65-year-old man in Astoria Wednesday after they say he swiped cash from a U.S. Bank and fled to a nearby hotel.

Officers with the Astoria Police Department say the suspect, identified as Craig Haberman, was a known customer at the bank, located in the 900 block of Duane Street.

According to police, Haberman, of Astoria, stole an undisclosed amount of money from the bank just before 10 a.m. and was arrested about an hour later at Columbia Inn, located just under half a mile away.

Police say no weapons were used during the robbery.

Officers recovered the cash and say Haberman is facing charges of robbery in the third degree.

The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Warrenton Police Department and Oregon State Police assisted Astoria police.

No injuries were reported.

