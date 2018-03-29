Deputies: Man arrested for hit-and-run in Linn Co.

A man was arrested on Thursday after months of investigation in regards to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

On Dec. 12, Linn County deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run near 1600 NE Old Salem Road in Millersburg.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, from Florida was hit by a car while walking in the area and was found by a passerby, according to deputies.

Deputies said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was in the hospital for over three weeks before being released.

Nicholas Popken, 34, from Corvallis was contacted a few days after the woman was found and admitted that he thought he was responsible for hitting her, according to deputies.

Popken was in possession of a damaged car at the time he came forward and cooperated with the investigation.

He was taken to the Linn County Jail on felony charges of second-degree assault and failing to perform duties of a driver.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Lovik at 541-917-6675.

