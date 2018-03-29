ODOT: $6.5 million bridge ramp repair set for summer, expect congested traffic

The Oregon Department of Transportation patched up a massive pothole on Thursday that was on a busy stretch of I-84.

This is just the beginning as ODOT takes on a multi-million dollar project this summer.

Crews told FOX 12 that the hole that opened up was three feet in diameter and to patch it up they had to close the I-84 off-ramp to I-5 causing delays, but it is a temporary fix.

The interchange is still in need of repairs. According to ODOT, the last time this stretch of interstate was resurfaced was in 1985.

This summer, the agency will close the bridge ramps connecting I-84 and I-5 in order to have three of the four ramps resurfaced, replace bridge joints and perform other structural repairs.

The project is expected to cost $6.5 million dollars.

"This summer, travelers in the Portland metro area will see the busiest construction season in about the last 10 years!" ODOT Spokeswoman Kimberly Dinwiddie said.

ODOT said they will only close one bridge at a time but the closures could last as long as two weeks, per bridge.

They added that they are expecting rush hour-like congestion each day the ramps are closed.

“Start to work with your boss now to see if they will let you work from home or an alternate location so you could avoid driving. Consider using transit or biking or walking," Dinwiddie said.

The project will begin July 9 and should be completed by late August.

For more information on the project visit www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=19531

