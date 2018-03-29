Two people killed in head-on crash on Hwy 99N in Lane County

Two people died in a head-on crash on Highway 99N in Lane County on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 114 near Meadow Lane at 7:02 a.m.

Investigators said a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Richard Wayne Evans, 65, of Eugene, was heading north in the southbound lanes when it collided with an oncoming 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, 58-year-old Sharon Adele Skinner of Eugene, was taken to the hospital and later died, according to police.

Both Evans and Skinner were wearing seat belts, according to investigators, and airbags deployed in both cars.

Troopers said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

It is not known why Evans was driving in the wrong lane, according to Oregon State Police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.