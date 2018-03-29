Granddaughter of Charleston shooting victim honors Portland MAX ‘upstanders’

The granddaughter of a South Carolina mass shooting victim stopped in Portland Thursday to honor the victims of the Portland MAX attack.

Alana Simmons, the granddaughter of Rev. Daniel Simmons, who was shot and killed while attending a Bible study in Charleston in 2015, says she is traveling across the country to speak about race, hate and healing.

In northeast Portland Thursday, Simmons presented a wreath with the words “Hate Won’t Win” inscribed across it to the victims of the Portland MAX attack.

The wreath was presented at the MAX station in Portland’s Hollywood neighborhood, where two men were killed and another injured last year after standing up to a man yelling hate speech.

“It’s important to note that the men who died, the one that was injured, were ‘upstanders,’” Simmons said during the presentation. “And, as a community, it’s important that we are all upstanders to hate.”

Simmons also spoke Wednesday to local businesses, faith leaders and public servants.

She is slated to speak again Friday at the Portland Good Friday Breakfast at the Oregon Convention Center.

