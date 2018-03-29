Marijuana retailers in Oregon pass compliance checks during decoy operations

Marijuana retailers around Oregon passed their most recent compliance checks during decoy operations.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission reported Thursday that marijuana shops tested in the state passed with a 100 percent compliance rate since February.

The operations are carried out to make sure workers at licensed retailers are checking IDs correctly and refusing to sell to anyone under 21 years old.

OLCC inspectors supervise the minor volunteers. Those volunteers carry their own legal identification that shows they are underage. They do not disguise their age or lie about it.

Oregon driver’s licenses carry a red border around the photo with the words “minor until,” followed by the date of his or her 21st birthday.

Ten shops in Oregon City, Milwaukie and Molalla passed their compliance check in February. In March, in the OLCC Bend region, shops in Huntington and Sumpter passed, along with stores in Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Pacific City, Willamina and Sheridan in the OLCC’s Salem region.

The OLCC reported in January that more than a dozen retailers across Oregon failed compliance checks during a previous round of testing.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.