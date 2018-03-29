Salem dog boarding facility offering reward for return of missing dog

One dog is still missing after someone broke into a dog boarding facility in Salem early Wednesday morning, and now there's a reward for the dog's safe return.

Kalua was one of the dogs that were let out of their kennels by a burglar who broke into The Dog Bark, located at 1290 Hoyt Street Southeast, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The facility said its employees, with help from Salem police, found all the dogs that were let loose, except for Kalua.

According to The Dog Bark's Facebook page, they are now offering a $1,000 reward for Kalua's safe return.

The Dog Bark is also offering $1,000 to the person who first provides information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who knows of Kalua's whereabouts or has seen her, please call The Dog Bark at 503-883-1452. Anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact the Salem Police Tips line at 503-588-8477.

