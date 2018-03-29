Oregon divers reported missing near San Juan Islands located by Coast Guard

A pair of divers from Forest Grove were located by a Coast Guard crew after becoming separated from their dive boat near the San Juan Islands Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest said the 46-year-old father and 18-year-old son were reported missing at 1:35 p.m. by the father and grandfather of the divers and operator of the dive boat after they did not surface at the planned location of Colville Island.

The Coast Guard said a Station Bellingham boat crew was diverted and an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles was launched at 1:45 p.m.

The divers were located by the aircrew at around 2:24 p.m. at Point Colville on Lopez Island. The divers were taken back to the dive boat and reunited with family.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.