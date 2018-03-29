Suspicious item investigation in downtown Portland ends with no - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspicious item investigation in downtown Portland ends with no threat

Portland police responded to the report a suspicious item found in downtown Thursday night.

Police said someone reported seeing a suspicious item near the intersection of Southwest Columbia Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue at around 6:27 p.m.

Officers arrived to the scene and requested the Metropolitan Explosives Disposal Unit (MEDU) to respond to the scene after a preliminary investigation.

MEDU technicians examined the suspicious item and determined it posed no danger to the community. Officers told FOX 12 the item was a tool box but they were taking extra precaution because it was in an odd area.

Police had closed streets in the general area as a precaution but the streets have since been reopened.

