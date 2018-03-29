Man arrested after shooting at another driver during road rage incident in Lewis Co.

Deputies arrested a man Thursday after he shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 5, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a call about the incident around 5 p.m. The incident happened near milepost 58-59 in Lewis County and the suspect vehicle was last seen near the Cowlitz-Lewis County line.

A Cowlitz County deputy found the suspect vehicle on the Old Pacific Highway near Burma Road and arrested the driver at gun point. No one else was in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said a firearm was recovered from the suspect and bullet was recovered from the victims car.

The victim was able to identify the man under arrest as the person who shot at him.

The Washington State Patrol is assisting the sheriff's office with the case.

The sheriff's office said since the shooting happened in Lewis County, the suspect was taken to the Lewis County Jail. His name and charges will be released once he is booked.

