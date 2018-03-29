Firewood stolen from Portland family's vacation home in Rhododendron

A Portland family says someone stole firewood right off their front porch and the theft was caught on camera.

The theft happened at the McClure family's vacation home in Rhododendron, about 10 miles west of Government Camp.

Surveillance video shows a minivan parked in front of the house, and then a man takes firewood from the porch and loads it into the back of the van before driving away.

This isn't the first time the McClure's have been targeted by thieves. Back in January, a thief stole 6-year-old Harper McClure's Christmas thank-you cards.

"A few months ago, my daughter had written some Christmas thank-you cards and we had just clipped them to the mailbox there so the mailman could see them, and a guy snuck up on the porch, grabbed them, dashed off in his car before we could see anything," said Ian McClure.

The family says they learned the van in the surveillance video is registered to a woman but the person who stole the firewood appears to be a man.

Investigators are looking into the case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the van is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office 503-655-8211.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.