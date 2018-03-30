Deputies investigating shooting in Clackamas Town Center parking lot, one person injured

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sgt. Brian Jensen, there was a confrontation between the victim and two African American men in the parking lot. The two African American men fired multiple rounds at the victim and the victim was struck at least once. He then went into Macy's Home Store where he collapsed and medical aid was provided.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is not known at this time.

Sgt. Jensen said the two suspects fled on foot heading north-northwest to Southeast Monterey Avenue.

The sheriff's office said several vehicles in the parking lot were struck by gunfire. They said there is no current threat to the public, but people are asked to avoid the area.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting. No other details have been provided.

