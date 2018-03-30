Caught on camera: Woman steals artwork from Portland bar then returns it hours later

A local artist had one of her pieces stolen two nights before her big show and it was all caught on camera.

Thankfully, the artwork was returned hours after it was stolen, and the artist says she's remaining optimistic about it all because it has happened before.

Beth Myrick told FOX 12 she woke up to a barrage of messages and hundreds of shares on Facebook.

"My phone is blowing up and I'm seeing all these things about being tagged on Facebook. Not knowing what's going on," said Myrick.

Myrick was tagged in surveillance video taken at Goodfoot Pub & Lounge Tuesday night. The video appears to show a woman stealing her artwork.

Her artwork was only up for a day before it was stolen, part of an installation Goodfoot does every month.

The piece stolen is the smallest and the cheapest in the show. Still, fans and friends came through for Myrick, and in a matter of hours, the piece was back on the wall.

"It looks like she just walks in with a brown bag and sunglasses, puts it on the wall, then leaves but tells someone it's magically back and then bolts," said Myrick.

This incident prompted Myrick to find the woman on Facebook, which didn't take long given the post's circulation.

"All I messaged her was just please, stop stealing from people that are doing their hard earned energy and soul and love into these things," Myrick said.

She also thanked her for bringing attention to the fact that there is so much love for local artwork. She says she knows the community is behind her.

"It's really amazing to feel the support just for the independent artists in the city," said Myrick. "The city has changed a lot. I've lived here for a really long time and it's cool to know that it's still there."

Myrick told FOX 12 she and the woman who returned her artwork will be grabbing drinks together but says she's not buying.

Those who would like to support Myrick and her work can visit Goodfoot until the last Thursday of April when the next installation begins.

